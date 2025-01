Estonia keen to strengthen digital health ties with UAE: Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2025) Maria Belovas, Ambassador of Estonia to the UAE., said that Estonia is committed to enhancing its cooperation with the UAE, particularly in digital health, through strategic partnerships with Emirati healthcare institutions to implement its innovative solutions.

Speaking to Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of Arab Health 2025 being held at Dubai World Trade Centre, Belovas highlighted Estonia’s focus on expanding public-private investments in digital health and launching pilot projects to test its technologies in the UAE’s healthcare system.

She noted that Estonia is showcasing its latest digital healthcare innovations, such as electronic health records, digital prescriptions and telemedicine, at the event, which serves as a key platform for building strategic partnerships with the UAE to drive digital transformation in healthcare.

Belovas emphasised that Estonia relies on predictive analytics and artificial intelligence to enhance diagnostics and treatment while using blockchain technology to protect patient data, reinforcing its leadership in health cybersecurity. These innovations position Estonia as a global model for digital transformation.

She added that Estonia is committed to strengthening collaboration with Gulf nations by offering cutting-edge solutions such as electronic prescriptions, AI-driven chronic disease management, and blockchain-based national health registries.