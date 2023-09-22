Open Menu

Etihad Airways Doubles Daily Flights To Kuala Lumpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2023 | 07:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2023) Etihad Airways is doubling its daily flights between Abu Dhabi and Kuala Lumpur, starting on January 15, 2024. The new flight will provide guests with 14 flights per week between the two cities.

“With our convenient departures from Abu Dhabi, our second Kuala Lumpur flights will optimise timings for UAE residents wishing to have a break in Malaysia,” said Arik De, Chief Revenue Officer at Etihad Airways.

“Moreover, the new daytime and night-time flights from Kuala Lumpur allow travellers reaching Abu Dhabi more options to explore what the city has to offer in terms of business and pleasure. It further reaffirms our commitment to bringing more guests to enjoy Abu Dhabi, as well as connecting to our growing global network.”

Kuala Lumpur, the dazzling capital city of Malaysia, is renowned for its captivating skyline dominated by the iconic Petronas Twin Towers. The city offers a rich blend of Malay, Chinese, and Indian cultures, resulting in a diverse culinary scene, vibrant markets, and a plethora of cultural attractions.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi continues to allure travellers with its enthralling array of attractions, ranging from the architectural masterpiece Louvre Abu Dhabi to adrenaline-filled adventures at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.

Both daily frequencies will be operated on a state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, and in-flight Wi-Fi connectivity.

The combined double-daily flights will see Etihad offer 425,000 seats annually between Abu Dhabi and Kuala Lumpur, representing a year-on-year capacity increase of 75%.

The additional frequency will also increase the total annual cargo capacity, opening more business opportunities and supporting the growth of bilateral trade.

The move means customers will enjoy even more choice and connectivity this winter between Abu Dhabi and Southeast Asia as Etihad offers up to 77 weekly flights between Abu Dhabi and Kuala Lumpur (14 weekly flights), Bangkok (14), Phuket (14), Manila (14), Jakarta (14), and Singapore (7).

The announcement comes after the airline unveiled an ambitious network overhaul, positioning it for sustainable expansion while improving Abu Dhabi’s links to global markets and amplifying the capital’s tourism industry. Etihad’s new winter schedule includes new destinations, increased flight frequencies and even more convenient departure times.

