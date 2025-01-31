Etihad Airways named Official Airline Sponsor of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2025) Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has announced a smashing new partnership as the Official Airline Sponsor of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council, which begins tomorrow.

With top-class tennis stars flying in from around the world for the annual tournament, Etihad’s position as Official Airline Sponsor reinforces the airline’s commitment to championing sports and sporting teams on a global scale.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer at Etihad Airways, said, “We are thrilled to welcome this prestigious tennis event and elite international tennis players to Abu Dhabi this February. With a year-round Calendar of exciting events, our home Abu Dhabi continues to shine as a world-class destination – both to live in and visit - and we are proud to be ambassadors of our city.

”

Nigel Gupta, Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open Tournament Director, added, “We are delighted to welcome Etihad Airways as the Official Airline Sponsor of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open.

“As the UAE’s national airline, and a global leader in providing elite-level experiences, this collaboration perfectly aligns with our aim to take the tournament, now in its third year, to new heights.

“We are looking forward to working in tandem with Etihad Airways to deliver an event which creates fantastic memories for players, fans and everybody involved.”