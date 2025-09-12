Etihad Sets Record, Carries 2 Million Passengers In August
Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2025 | 04:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2025) Etihad Airways has released its traffic statistics for August 2025, marking a historic milestone as the airline carried more than 2 million passengers in a single month for the first time ever.
The airline welcomed 2.0 million guests during the month, a 22 percent increase compared to August 2024. Etihad achieved a passenger load factor of 91 percent, up from 89 percent in the same month last year, reflecting strong demand and highly efficient capacity utilisation.
Year-to-date, the airline has carried 14.2 million passengers, representing an 18 percent increase over the same period in 2024, with an average passenger load factor of 88 percent.
Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said, “August was a landmark month for Etihad as we carried more than 2 million passengers in a single month for the first time in our history. This record performance, combined with 22 percent year-on-year growth and a 91 percent load factor, reflects the trust travellers place in our people and the extraordinary service they deliver every day."
Etihad's operating fleet has expanded to 112 aircraft, supporting a growing network of 81 passenger destinations. The airline's new A321LR entered service in August, bringing wide-body luxury to narrow-body operations for the first time in the region.
