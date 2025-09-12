Al Marar leads UAE delegation at 8th Joint Ministerial Meeting of Strategic Dialogue between GCC, Russia

SOCHI, Russia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2025) Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, led the UAE delegation at the 8th Joint Ministerial Meeting of the Strategic Dialogue between the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) and the Russian Federation, held in Sochi, Russia.

The meeting was co-chaired by Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, and Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait, and was attended by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the GCC member states, heads of delegations, and the GCC Secretary-General.

The discussions addressed developments in regional and international political issues of mutual interest, while emphasising the importance of strengthening cooperation between the GCC member states and the Russian Federation, maintaining dialogue and advancing strategic relations between the two sides.