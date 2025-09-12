OPEC Fund Contributes $25 Million To Bolster Food Security In Bangladesh
Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2025 | 03:30 PM
VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2025) The OPEC Fund for International Development (OPEC Fund) is contributing US$25 million to a US$100 million syndicated Murabaha financing facility aimed at strengthening food security and agricultural resilience in Bangladesh.
The facility, arranged by the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), also includes participation from the Saudi EXIM Bank, and will enable the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) to import critical fertilisers. These imports are expected to directly support the country’s rice farmers and the wider agricultural sector.
OPEC Fund President Abdulhamid Alkhalifa said, “The OPEC Fund is committed to supporting Bangladesh’s development agenda, where agriculture plays a central role, employing nearly half of the workforce. Bangladesh has made remarkable progress in achieving food security for its growing population."
"The loan aligns closely with the OPEC Fund’s strategic priorities, particularly food security, and exemplifies our strong commitment to partnering with our member countries, such as Saudi Arabia, to advance South-South cooperation and sustainable development across the globe,” he added.
Recent Stories
OPEC Fund contributes $25 million to bolster food security in Bangladesh
PM Shehbaz urgeseEarly completion of cross-examination in defamation case agains ..
Asia Cup 2025 Pakistan,Oman to lock horns today
Arab, African parliaments denounce Israeli attack on Qatar, genocide in Gaza
RAKEZ showcases automotive investment opportunities at IAA Mobility 2025 in Germ ..
UAE Cybersecurity Council announces 2nd edition of 'CyberQ' conference this Nove ..
Al Marar leads UAE delegation at 8th Joint Ministerial Meeting of Strategic Dial ..
Mansour bin Zayed issues decision approving 74 new economic activities on farms
Asia Cup 2025 Pakistan,Oman to lock horns today
UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Doncaster opens tomorrow
‘Anwar Gargash Academy’ hosts Women, Peace and Security Working Group meetin ..
Asia Cup 2025: Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings Sark faces backlash for removing Pa ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
OPEC Fund contributes $25 million to bolster food security in Bangladesh1 minute ago
-
Arab, African parliaments denounce Israeli attack on Qatar, genocide in Gaza16 minutes ago
-
RAKEZ showcases automotive investment opportunities at IAA Mobility 2025 in Germany46 minutes ago
-
UAE Cybersecurity Council announces 2nd edition of 'CyberQ' conference this November46 minutes ago
-
Al Marar leads UAE delegation at 8th Joint Ministerial Meeting of Strategic Dialogue between GCC, Ru ..46 minutes ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed issues decision approving 74 new economic activities on farms46 minutes ago
-
UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Doncaster opens tomorrow1 hour ago
-
‘Anwar Gargash Academy’ hosts Women, Peace and Security Working Group meeting1 hour ago
-
Chinese envoy strongly condemns Israeli strike in Qatar2 hours ago
-
UAE Team Emirates-XRG's del Toro completes Italian treble with Coppa Sabatini win2 hours ago
-
Reem Al Hashimy visits India to strengthen bilateral relations2 hours ago
-
Kuwait crude oil price rises to $72.97 pb3 hours ago