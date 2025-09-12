- Home
- Middle East
- Qatar
- UAE summons Israeli Deputy Head of Mission, condemns blatant attack, hostile statements against Qata ..
UAE Summons Israeli Deputy Head Of Mission, Condemns Blatant Attack, Hostile Statements Against Qatar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2025) Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, summoned the Israeli Deputy Head of Mission in the United Arab Emirates, David Ohad Horsandi, to strongly condemn and denounce the blatant and cowardly Israeli attack that targeted the State of Qatar, as well as the hostile statements made by the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.
Minister Al Hashimy emphasised that this reckless aggression constitutes a flagrant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty, a grave breach of international law and the UN Charter, and an irresponsible escalation that threatens regional and international peace and security.
She reaffirmed that the security and stability of the State of Qatar is an integral part of the security and stability of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, emphasising that any aggression against a GCC member state constitutes an attack on the collective Gulf security framework.
Furthermore, Al Hashimy stressed that the continuation of such hostile and provocative rhetoric undermines prospects for stability and pushes the region towards extremely dangerous trajectories, and solidifies a situation that is unacceptable and cannot be overlooked.
Recent Stories
OPEC Fund contributes $25 million to bolster food security in Bangladesh
PM Shehbaz urgeseEarly completion of cross-examination in defamation case agains ..
Asia Cup 2025 Pakistan,Oman to lock horns today
Arab, African parliaments denounce Israeli attack on Qatar, genocide in Gaza
RAKEZ showcases automotive investment opportunities at IAA Mobility 2025 in Germ ..
UAE Cybersecurity Council announces 2nd edition of 'CyberQ' conference this Nove ..
Al Marar leads UAE delegation at 8th Joint Ministerial Meeting of Strategic Dial ..
Mansour bin Zayed issues decision approving 74 new economic activities on farms
Asia Cup 2025 Pakistan,Oman to lock horns today
UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Doncaster opens tomorrow
‘Anwar Gargash Academy’ hosts Women, Peace and Security Working Group meetin ..
Asia Cup 2025: Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings Sark faces backlash for removing Pa ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE summons Israeli Deputy Head of Mission, condemns blatant attack, hostile statements against Qata ..1 minute ago
-
OPEC Fund contributes $25 million to bolster food security in Bangladesh31 minutes ago
-
Arab, African parliaments denounce Israeli attack on Qatar, genocide in Gaza46 minutes ago
-
RAKEZ showcases automotive investment opportunities at IAA Mobility 2025 in Germany1 hour ago
-
UAE Cybersecurity Council announces 2nd edition of 'CyberQ' conference this November1 hour ago
-
Al Marar leads UAE delegation at 8th Joint Ministerial Meeting of Strategic Dialogue between GCC, Ru ..1 hour ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed issues decision approving 74 new economic activities on farms1 hour ago
-
UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Doncaster opens tomorrow2 hours ago
-
‘Anwar Gargash Academy’ hosts Women, Peace and Security Working Group meeting2 hours ago
-
Chinese envoy strongly condemns Israeli strike in Qatar2 hours ago
-
UAE Team Emirates-XRG's del Toro completes Italian treble with Coppa Sabatini win2 hours ago
-
Reem Al Hashimy visits India to strengthen bilateral relations3 hours ago