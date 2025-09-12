UAE Bars Israel From Participating In Nov 2025 Air Show After Doha Strike
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 12, 2025 | 04:43 PM
Although Abu Dhabi has not provided an official explanation, Israeli officials believe ban is linked to Israel’s September 9 airstrike on Doha
Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 12nd, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has directed Israel not to participate in its upcoming air show in November, following the recent Israeli airstrike on Qatar.
The Israeli daily Times of Israel reported that the UAE informed the Israeli defense establishment that companies from Israel’s defense sector will not be allowed to take part in this year’s event.
Although Abu Dhabi did not provide an official explanation, Israeli officials believe the ban is linked to Israel’s September 9 airstrike on Doha.
In a separate move, the UAE also summoned the Israeli ambassador in protest after the attack on Qatar.
It may be recalled that Israel carried out an airstrike on the Qatari capital earlier this month, targeting a meeting of Hamas leadership.
While senior Hamas leaders escaped unharmed, the strike intensified regional tensions.
