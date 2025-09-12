Open Menu

UAE President, Hungarian Prime Minister Discuss Bilateral Relations

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2025 | 04:15 PM

UAE President, Hungarian Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with His Excellency Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

The two sides discussed opportunities to enhance cooperation across various fields, with a focus on the economy, investment, development, renewable energy, and technology, in addition to cultural and other key areas that support the development priorities of both nations and contribute to the prosperity and wellbeing of their peoples.

During the meeting, both leaders reaffirmed their joint commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation in ways that serve mutual interests. They noted the steady growth in UAE-Hungarian relations, as the two countries mark 35 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties.

This milestone reflects their shared vision of building an effective partnership that contributes to their development objectives and broadens horizons for sustainable growth.

His Highness and the Hungarian Prime Minister also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, underscoring their support for all efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability regionally and globally.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, along with a number of senior officials.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology UAE Visit Hungary All Court

Recent Stories

UAE President, Hungarian Prime Minister discuss bi ..

UAE President, Hungarian Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations

23 seconds ago
 OPEC Fund contributes $25 million to bolster food ..

OPEC Fund contributes $25 million to bolster food security in Bangladesh

46 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz urgeseEarly completion of cross-examina ..

PM Shehbaz urgeseEarly completion of cross-examination in defamation case agains ..

55 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025  Pakistan,Oman to lock horns today

Asia Cup 2025  Pakistan,Oman to lock horns today

57 minutes ago
 Arab, African parliaments denounce Israeli attack ..

Arab, African parliaments denounce Israeli attack on Qatar, genocide in Gaza

1 hour ago
 RAKEZ showcases automotive investment opportunitie ..

RAKEZ showcases automotive investment opportunities at IAA Mobility 2025 in Germ ..

2 hours ago
UAE Cybersecurity Council announces 2nd edition of ..

UAE Cybersecurity Council announces 2nd edition of 'CyberQ' conference this Nove ..

2 hours ago
 Al Marar leads UAE delegation at 8th Joint Ministe ..

Al Marar leads UAE delegation at 8th Joint Ministerial Meeting of Strategic Dial ..

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed issues decision approving 74 new ..

Mansour bin Zayed issues decision approving 74 new economic activities on farms

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025  Pakistan,Oman to lock horns today

Asia Cup 2025  Pakistan,Oman to lock horns today

2 hours ago
 UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses ..

UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Doncaster opens tomorrow

2 hours ago
 ‘Anwar Gargash Academy’ hosts Women, Peace and ..

‘Anwar Gargash Academy’ hosts Women, Peace and Security Working Group meetin ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East