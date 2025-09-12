UAE President, Hungarian Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with His Excellency Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

The two sides discussed opportunities to enhance cooperation across various fields, with a focus on the economy, investment, development, renewable energy, and technology, in addition to cultural and other key areas that support the development priorities of both nations and contribute to the prosperity and wellbeing of their peoples.

During the meeting, both leaders reaffirmed their joint commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation in ways that serve mutual interests. They noted the steady growth in UAE-Hungarian relations, as the two countries mark 35 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties.

This milestone reflects their shared vision of building an effective partnership that contributes to their development objectives and broadens horizons for sustainable growth.

His Highness and the Hungarian Prime Minister also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, underscoring their support for all efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability regionally and globally.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, along with a number of senior officials.