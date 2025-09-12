Open Menu

PM Shehbaz UrgeseEarly Completion Of Cross-examination In Defamation Case Against Imran Khan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 12, 2025 | 03:20 PM

PTI founder’s lawyer further noted that the receipts also failed to mention the identity of the person who received the notice

Lahore: :(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 12nd, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has requested the court to expedite the cross-examination in his defamation suit against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

The case, involving a Rs. 10 billion defamation claim filed by Shehbaz Sharif, came up for hearing at a Lahore sessions court on Thursday.

During proceedings, Imran Khan’s counsel questioned whether a legal notice had been sent to the PTI founder. In response, Shehbaz’s lawyer confirmed that the notice had indeed been dispatched via a courier service.

Appearing through video link, Prime Minister Shehbaz informed the court that he had returned late at night from an official visit to Qatar solely to attend the case. “Your honor, you also have a busy schedule and other cases to hear. The country is currently facing a flood crisis, with waters now entering Sindh.

The Federal and provincial governments must coordinate, and I have declared an agricultural emergency. Yet, I am here, giving you an hour of my time—let us complete the cross-examination,” he stated.

Imran Khan’s counsel argued that the courier receipts of the legal notice did not bear Shehbaz Sharif’s name. Shehbaz acknowledged this point but clarified: “That is correct, the receipts carry my lawyer’s name, as part of the legal record.”

The PTI founder’s lawyer further noted that the receipts also failed to mention the identity of the person who received the notice. Responding, Shehbaz told the judge, “Whatever receipts exist, they are before you.”

The court adjourned the hearing after recording the arguments.

