Mansour bin Zayed issues decision approving 74 new economic activities on farms

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, in his capacity as the Chairman of the board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), has issued Decision No. (5) of 2025, amending certain provisions of Decision No. (3) of 2023 on Conducting Economic Activities on Farms.

Article (2) of the decision stipulates the addition of 74 economic activities to the list of permitted activities on farms, bringing the total to 145 approved economic activities that can be practiced on farms.

The newly approved economic activities permitted to be carried out on farms fall under several categories: 41 activities related to plant production, nine supporting plant production activities, eight food support services activities, 12 industrial support activities, two general support services, and two under recreational activities category.

Article (1) of the decision states that Clause 2 of Article (5) of Decision No. (3) of 2023 shall be replaced with the following text: “The built-up area used for practicing economic activities must not exceed the area determined by the competent authority in the emirate.”

Clause 3 of Article (5) of the aforementioned decision is also replaced with the following text: “Farm owners or licenced establishments in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi may practise economic activities on farms, provided that the farm is used in accordance with its designated purpose.”

Dr. Tariq Ahmed Al Ameri, Acting Director-General of ADAFSA, affirmed that the decision is part of the efforts of the Committee for Economic Activities on Farms.

This committee was formed under the direction of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office and includes members from the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).

He noted that the committee has worked to enhance the utilisation of farms, expand the scope of viable economic activities, and regulate and facilitate the practice of recreational and tourism activities, transforming farms into successful investment ventures and educational, recreational, and heritage experiences that support the emirate’s tourism sector.

Al Ameri added that the decision reflects the support of the wise leadership and forms part of ADAFSA’s strategy to broaden the range of economic activities permitted on farms. This contributes to strengthening the food security system, increasing local plant and animal production, and promoting agri-tourism by allowing certain recreational activities.

He noted that ADAFSA is working in coordination with relevant government entities responsible for regulation, licencing, and oversight to ensure the decision’s objectives are achieved in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision for sustainable development and its position as a leading hub for agricultural and economic innovation.

Al Ameri further emphasised that government entities are making significant efforts to simplify and streamline procedures for regulation, licencing, classification, and inspection, in accordance with applicable legislation in the emirate, to ensure the sustainability of these achievements and support comprehensive development.

