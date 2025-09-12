UAE Cybersecurity Council announces 2nd edition of 'CyberQ' conference this November

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2025 | 02:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2025) The UAE Cybersecurity Council (CSC) has announced that the second edition of the "CyberQ" conference will take place this November.
This year’s edition of the conference, one of the most prominent cybersecurity events in the middle East, will be held under the theme "Where Quantum, AI, and Cybersecurity Converge" on 26th–27th November at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.
The event will unite experts, policymakers, and industry leaders from over 100 countries to tackle the disruptive impact of quantum computing and AI on cybersecurity. Sessions will explore AI-driven attacks, defensive automation, and the urgent need to transition to post-quantum technologies.
The conference will also highlight advances in quantum cryptography, international standards, and emerging risks such as organised cybercrime—reinforcing the UAE’s leadership in shaping global cybersecurity solutions.
Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, stated that holding the CyberQ conference for the second consecutive year follows the directives of the nation’s wise leadership, reaffirming the UAE’s vision for global leadership in digital and cybersecurity fields, and cementing its status as a global hub for data.
He emphasised that this year’s conference focuses on encryption, quantum computing, and their relationship with AI and cybersecurity, stressing the urgency of addressing quantum security challenges, especially as quantum computers are increasingly capable of solving highly complex mathematical problems that call for rethinking traditional encryption methods.
Dr. Al Kuwaiti further highlighted the importance of continuously advancing cybersecurity in parallel with quantum technologies to ensure strong digital foundations in the face of new complex threats.
He affirmed that organising CyberQ for the second year in a row marks a decisive step in knowledge exchange, strengthening international and regional cooperation, and driving collective readiness for a future where quantum capabilities will radically reshape both challenges and opportunities in cybersecurity.
Dr. Najwa Aaraj, CEO of the Technology Innovation Institute (TII), said, “As a proud supporting partner of CyberQ, TII is committed to advancing sovereign capabilities at the intersection of cryptography, quantum, AI, and cybersecurity. This convergence is reshaping the global security landscape, and it requires innovative approaches to protect critical infrastructures.
"Through our work in post-quantum cryptography, quantum key distribution, and AI-driven cyber reasoning solutions, we aim to strengthen the UAE’s leadership in this vital field. CyberQ provides a unique platform to collaborate with international experts and accelerate readiness for the quantum era.”
