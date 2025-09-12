Open Menu

RAKEZ Showcases Automotive Investment Opportunities At IAA Mobility 2025 In Germany

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2025 | 02:45 PM

RAKEZ showcases automotive investment opportunities at IAA Mobility 2025 in Germany

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2025) Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) is participating in IAA Mobility 2025, one of Europe’s leading automotive and mobility exhibitions, taking place in Munich, Germany.

As the global automotive sector undergoes a significant transformation, driven by electrification, smart mobility, and advanced manufacturing, RAKEZ is showcasing Ras Al Khaimah’s growing appeal as a central base for automotive businesses aiming to expand into the middle East and beyond.

“IAA Mobility provides an opportunity to engage directly with global automotive leaders and demonstrate how Ras Al Khaimah is positioned to support the sector’s shift toward cleaner, smarter, and more connected mobility solutions. Through RAKEZ, companies can access purpose-built industrial infrastructure, a business-friendly environment, and strategic proximity to major markets,” RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said.

RAKEZ is home to a diverse cluster of international automotive players, from large-scale commercial vehicle manufacturers and armoured vehicle producers to EV innovators and automotive engineering firms.

The economic zone has also become a regional base for R&D and innovation. Technologies being developed in RAKEZ today include autonomous vehicles, AI-integrated EV systems, precision vehicle modifications, and advanced suspension and component engineering.

Participation in IAA Mobility aligns with RAKEZ’s ongoing strategy to attract investment in future-focused sectors. The zone’s evolving infrastructure, including developments like RAKEZ Tech Flex, is designed to meet the needs of next-generation automotive and mobility businesses.

Related Topics

Europe Vehicles Vehicle Germany Munich Middle East Market From

Recent Stories

RAKEZ showcases automotive investment opportunitie ..

RAKEZ showcases automotive investment opportunities at IAA Mobility 2025 in Germ ..

50 seconds ago
 UAE Cybersecurity Council announces 2nd edition of ..

UAE Cybersecurity Council announces 2nd edition of 'CyberQ' conference this Nove ..

56 seconds ago
 Al Marar leads UAE delegation at 8th Joint Ministe ..

Al Marar leads UAE delegation at 8th Joint Ministerial Meeting of Strategic Dial ..

1 minute ago
 Mansour bin Zayed issues decision approving 74 new ..

Mansour bin Zayed issues decision approving 74 new economic activities on farms

1 minute ago
 Asia Cup 2025  Pakistan,Oman to lock horns today

Asia Cup 2025  Pakistan,Oman to lock horns today

1 minute ago
 UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses ..

UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Doncaster opens tomorrow

16 minutes ago
‘Anwar Gargash Academy’ hosts Women, Peace and ..

‘Anwar Gargash Academy’ hosts Women, Peace and Security Working Group meetin ..

16 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings Sark ..

Asia Cup 2025: Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings Sark faces backlash for removing Pa ..

17 minutes ago
 Sachin Tendulkar denies rumors of becoming BCCI pr ..

Sachin Tendulkar denies rumors of becoming BCCI president

36 minutes ago
 Albania appoints AI-generated minister to combat c ..

Albania appoints AI-generated minister to combat corruption

44 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG's del Toro completes Italian ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's del Toro completes Italian treble with Coppa Sabatini wi ..

46 minutes ago
 PM directs officials to contact IMF for relief in ..

PM directs officials to contact IMF for relief in electricity bills in flood-aff ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East