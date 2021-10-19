Etisalat, Sharjah RTA team up to implement smart technologies

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2021) Etisalat and Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) have teamed up to enhance their cooperation in a number of smart services and solutions to enhance sustainable transport in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Under a partnership agreement, the parties will jointly develop and establish a long-term strategic collaboration, with Etisalat appointed as the transport authority’s digital, ICT and smart solutions service provider. Both are set to embark on a joint project to fulfill SRTA’s existing and future requirements, transforming its services into smart services.

The agreement was signed by Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, CEO, Etisalat UAE, and Yousef Khamis Muhammad Al Othmani, Chairman, SRTA, in the presence of senior officials from both parties, on the sidelines of GITEX Global in Dubai.

On this occasion, Abdulaziz Hamad Omran Taryam, General Manager - Northern Emirates, Etisalat, said, "Etisalat is keen to enable SRTA's access to the latest technologies and smart solutions to help realise its sustainable transport objectives. These efforts epitomise Etisalat’s strategic vision of ‘Driving the digital future to empower societies’.

We look forward to working closely with the SRTA in developing technologies and initiatives to address its existing and future requirements."

From his side, Al Othmani stressed the importance of government partnerships to enhance the development process in the Emirate of Sharjah, enabling institutions to unify their efforts to execute development projects according to the highest international standards and to meet the needs of citizens and residents in all sectors.

He pointed out that the strategic MoU with Etisalat, embraced recently by the Sharjah Executive Council, is a continuation of the existing relations and cooperation between the authority and Etisalat, resulting in several achievements that aim to facilitate the lives of the residents and visitors of the emirate. The partnership will also contribute to opening horizons for upcoming projects, characterised by the use of the latest technologies and the best ways to enable the authority to harness artificial intelligence to fulfill its future projects.