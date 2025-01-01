Open Menu

EU-Japan Strategic Partnership's Framework Agreement Enters Into Force

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2025 | 09:00 PM

EU-Japan strategic partnership's framework agreement enters into force

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jan, 2025) The first-ever bilateral framework agreement between the EU and its member states and Japan, the Strategic Partnership Agreement (SPA), entered into force today.

This milestone agreement will guide future engagement between the parties and ensure closer political and economic cooperation on an array of bilateral, regional and multilateral issues.

Thanks to the SPA, the EU and Japan will be better placed to strengthen the multilateral and rules-based global order having the UN at its core, and defend joint values and principles such as: the rule of law, democracy, respect for human rights, open markets, free and fair trade.

Concerning the bilateral dimension, the agreement will enhance security cooperation, and collaboration in the fight against terrorism and serious international crimes, as well as against the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

Furthermore, the SPA will boost sectorial cooperation in fields such as: space, information and communication technologies, industrial policy, energy, transport, education, research and innovation.

A joint committee will coordinate the overall partnership providing a forum to discuss all the issues covered in the agreement. In addition the agreement sets up a dispute settlement procedure to deal with possible controversies.

On 17th July 2018 the EU and Japan signed the agreement in Tokyo. The European Parliament gave its consent on 12 December 2018, and on 5 April 2024, the ratification procedures of the agreement by member states were finalised.

Related Topics

United Nations Education Parliament Democracy Guide Tokyo Japan April July December 2018 Market All Agreement

Recent Stories

10th Begum Saifullah Khan Tennis Championship unde ..

10th Begum Saifullah Khan Tennis Championship underway in Islamabad

37 minutes ago
 PFA discarded 27,000 liters adulterated milk durin ..

PFA discarded 27,000 liters adulterated milk during 2024

37 minutes ago
 Lanjar warns of action against protesters blocking ..

Lanjar warns of action against protesters blocking roads, urges peaceful demonst ..

37 minutes ago
 Romania, Bulgaria join Schengen Area

Romania, Bulgaria join Schengen Area

46 minutes ago
 Dubai Duty Free posts all-time annual sales high o ..

Dubai Duty Free posts all-time annual sales high of AED7.9 billion

47 minutes ago
 Jordanian army kills smugglers who tried to cross ..

Jordanian army kills smugglers who tried to cross northern border

47 minutes ago
Civil Defense trains 8460 people during 2024

Civil Defense trains 8460 people during 2024

36 minutes ago
 Man sentenced to death for brutal murder of wife

Man sentenced to death for brutal murder of wife

36 minutes ago
 Four dacoits nabbed, cash, weapons seized

Four dacoits nabbed, cash, weapons seized

36 minutes ago
 ICCI fully endorses PM’s ‘Uraan Pakistan’ In ..

ICCI fully endorses PM’s ‘Uraan Pakistan’ Initiative

36 minutes ago
 17 outlaws held;drugs & weapons recovered

17 outlaws held;drugs & weapons recovered

36 minutes ago
 WASA to provide lids to open manholes on urgent ba ..

WASA to provide lids to open manholes on urgent basis

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East