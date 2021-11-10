Expanded MRO Middle East and AIME exhibition set to return in February 2022

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2021) The joint organisers of MRO middle East and Aircraft Interiors Middle East (AIME), Aviation Week Network and Tarsus Group, today announced several new networking features and an increased show floor for the co-located events on 22nd and 23rd February, 2022.

The event, taking place over a larger space of Sheikh Saeed Hall 2 and 3 at Dubai World Trade Centre, will highlight the latest innovations in critical areas, including sustainability, digitalisation, workforce and new technologies within the aviation sector. By attending, organisations will have the chance to meet airlines, MROs, OEMs, lessors, suppliers and aircraft interior specialists who will display their latest products and services.

Among the networking features will be a new and improved airline buyer programme, which promises to connect exhibitors with the key decision-makers at both regional and international airlines through an advanced matchmaking app and concierge service. The show will also enable networking with senior decision-makers in the exclusive invite-only Airline Club Lounge.

"We are looking forward to the return of AIME after a two-year gap and are excited to offer more meaningful content and networking opportunities," said Tim Hawes, Managing Director of Tarsus Aerospace.

After the fantastic feedback from the 2021 show, the expanded Go Live! Theatre on the show floor continues, allowing all attendees visiting the tradeshow to take advantage of hours of free MRO content.

Presentations, panels and case studies from regional and international presenters on hot topics, including retaining talent and sustainability, supply chain challenges, cargo conversions, new technology for the future and predictive maintenance tools will allow visitors at the show critical learning opportunities alongside the new networking features.

More free content for attendees will be at the Onboard Hub, which will feature sessions on the latest aircraft interior market changes and outlook. AIME will host an Onboard Hub preliminary panel discussion at Dubai Airshow on 17th November as part of the Tech Xplore stage, looking at the unmet needs of future passengers and technology trends. The panel features AIME Advisory board member Naveed Khan, Manager Aircraft Cabin Maintenance at Emirates and experts from Etihad Airways and IndiGo.

"travel priorities have totally changed since COVID-19, with a big focus now on touchless cabin without affecting aircraft turnaround times. At Emirates, we believe in looking after our passengers and making them feel comfortable and at ease," said Naveed Khan, Manager Aircraft Cabin Maintenance at Emirates.

"Aircraft Interiors and MRO Middle East has always been an important event for us to source new products and to network with our peers in the region. It promises to be an incredible business networking opportunity focused on the MENA region’s requirements," he added.