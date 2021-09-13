Expo 2020 Dubai a unique global platform for creative minds: UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, has affirmed that Expo 2020 Dubai is a unique global platform for creative minds, which will help in drafting a roadmap, enabling humanity to confront common global challenges and turn them into opportunities towards creating a better world.

In an interview with the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the occasion of Expo 2020 Dubai, which starts on 1st October, 2021, Sheikh Nahyan said Expo 2020 Dubai is an ambitious international event that will bring together over 190 countries to create a new world, through creative contributions in the areas of sustainability, transport and generating opportunities, to make a positive and lasting impact towards achieving sustainable development.

On the event's role in drafting an action agenda to promote international cooperation, he noted the active participation of many countries highlights Expo 2020 Dubai's importance amidst the exceptional conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide.

"This requires further cooperation between countries and peoples, and direct and positive communication between governments, companies and individuals, to exchange expertise, explore promising opportunities and reinforce joint efforts to formulate effective solutions to common challenges," he added.

Expo 2020 Dubai underscores the world's eagerness to regain normalcy across economic, cultural, tourism, entertainment sectors, and will play a key role in drafting an agenda for the world’s recovery from the pandemic, Sheikh Nahyan further added, highlighting the expo's role as a platform that unites the world, promoting compassion, peace and coexistence.

"Youth will play a pivotal role in shaping a better future for humanity during Expo 2020 Dubai. They have participated in the preparations to host the first expo in the middle East, North Africa and South Asia," he further said.

On the issue of climate change, he affirmed that protecting the environment and ensuring the sustainability of natural resources and diversity have been among the core foundations of the country's development journey since its establishment by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, noting that the UAE fulfills all the requirements to successfully host the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in 2023.

He then pointed out that Expo 2020 Dubai's sustainability pavilion will be an ideal platform for showcasing environmental innovations, protecting biodiversity and leveraging advanced technologies to achieve sustainability.

The launch of Expo 2020 Dubai coincides with the UAE’s Golden Jubilee, showcasing the UAE's achievements and its leadership's support of the people's dedicated developmental efforts, Sheikh Nahyan explained.

Themed "The sky is the limit", the Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai resembles a huge window opening up from the ground and soaring into the sky.

Covering an area of over 13,000 square metres, the Saudi pavilion will offer visitors an immersive journey that glimpses into the Kingdom’s future and also demonstrates the country’s welcoming character and deep-rooted culture.