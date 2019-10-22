Expo 2020 Dubai an opportunity for region to make its future mark: Reem Al Hashemy

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2019) Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Director-General of the Expo 2020 Dubai Office, said that the UAE is excited for the opening day of the Expo 2020 Dubai.

"It is a day that will affect our entire region and its children, youth and elderly, as well as its governments and peoples. We have never had this opportunity to showcase our achievements, cultures, heritage and aspirations and dreams to the entire world on a global platform, such as the expo," Al Hashemy said.

She made this statement during a press briefing held today in the Address Hotel at the Dubai Marina.

"We see the expo as an opportunity for our young people to interact with the world, as well as to showcase the rest of the world to us through the global media. So the first word in our slogan will be at the centre of the enormous edifice that will host the expo, the old name of Dubai," she added.

Al Hashemy stated that the expo is an opportunity for the middle East, Africa and South Asia, a region that has a population, which is among the youngest in the world, to make its mark. The expo will see an exchange of ideas and experiences, as well as the creation of jobs and new business opportunities.

"The roots of our region and its civilisation are as old as history. Our region has presented humanity with many of the values, ideas and inventions that underpin our present," she said.

"Meeting people from around the world under the banner of the Expo is exactly what our planet needs, in order to overcome the challenges it faces by exploring new solutions and ideas.

Our focus at the Expo 2020 Dubai is on the future," Al Hashemy added.

Ahmed Al Khatib, Chief development and delivery officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, told the Emirates news Agency, WAM, that the main construction work on the site has been completed, including the large area of the three sub-theme areas of "Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability". The infrastructure is 100 percent complete, including the stations that will supply power to the entire site. The roadwork around the expo has also reached an advanced stage.

With exactly 365 days to go for the UAE's most-anticipated show yet, where up to 192 countries will be well represented, spectacular family-friendly events were organised Sunday -October 20th- across the country's seven emirates to mark the countdown for Expo 2020 Dubai which will kick off in exactly 12 months from now.

Expo 2020 Dubai is the World’s Greatest Show" and Sunday October 20 marked exactly one year until the world’s first-ever Expo to take place in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region launches under the grand theme ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’.

From 20 October 2020 to 10 April 2021, Expo 2020 Dubai will be an unmissable celebration that also aims to create a better future, bringing together 192 participating nations and millions of people from across the globe.