Expo 2020 embodies GCC aspirations towards promising future: Abdullah bin Zayed

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has affirmed that Expo 2020 Dubai embodies the aspirations of the GCC countries towards a promising and prosperous future, and "reflects a history of joint Gulf action with an inspiring and rich path that led us to achieve qualitative achievements across all fields".

During his visit to a number of GCC pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai, Sheikh Abdullah said, "Today, at Expo 2020 Dubai, we share our love, brotherhood and cooperation to work together and consolidate the positive global reputation of the GCC countries and achieve comprehensive and sustainable development for our peoples."

His Highness began his tour by visiting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Pavilion, located in the Opportunity District. It is the second-largest pavilion in the global event, with a total area of 13,059 sqm, and bears the slogan 'The sky is the limit'.

Sheikh Abdullah praised the Saudi participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, describing it as a qualitative addition to the mega event.

He was briefed on the inspiring experiences that the pavilion offers to visitors, informing them about the future of the Kingdom and its innovative and qualitative projects that reflect its unlimited ambition to achieve a prosperous and sustainable future for its people, under the guidance of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia.

Sheikh Abdullah also visited the Qatar Pavilion, which is located in the Opportunity District, bears the theme 'Qatar: The Future is Now', and learned about the distinguished features of Qatari culture and heritage and also embodies its aspirations for a brighter and sustainable future in line with Qatar's National Vision 2030.

During his visit to the pavilion, Sheikh Abdullah was also briefed on several projects implemented by the country and its preparations to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup, expressing his wishes for Qatar success during hosting this prominent global sporting event.

His Highness also visited the Kuwait Pavilion, which is the largest in terms of size and area in the history of its participation in World Expos.

Located in the Sustainability District under the theme 'New Kuwait: New Opportunities for Sustainability', Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed learned about the inspiring messages that underpin the pavilion, most notably the country's goals to establish a sustainable future for future generations, in line with the Kuwait Vision 2035 'New Kuwait'.

His Highness, while watching the huge panoramic screen that tops the pavilion, was briefed on the important stations in the history of Kuwait and its participation in World Expos, praising its keenness to be present in the global event hosted by the UAE.

During his tour of the Oman Pavilion, located in Expo's Mobility District, Sheikh Abdullah expressed his admiration for the dazzling design of the pavilion, which was inspired by one of the icons of nature, the 'Frankincensee' tree, to express the authenticity of the Omani heritage.

He was also briefed on the pavilion's various sections and programmes, which align with the Oman Vision 2040.

Sheikh Abdullah, during his visit to the Bahrain Pavilion at the Opportunities District, learned about the prominent views of the pavilion on the cultural, historical and economic elements that Bahrain enjoys from the perspective of density, as it is known as one of the countries with the highest rates of population density, which contributes to creating promising opportunities for achieving sustainable development.