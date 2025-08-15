FANR launches Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Award

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2025) The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) has officially launched the Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Award to honour exceptional individuals and organisations advancing the fields of nuclear and radiation across the country.

This national platform aims to recognise and celebrate excellence, from Nuclear and Radiations regulatory perspective, in safety, innovation, leadership, and impactful contribution, in line with FANR’s mission to protect the public and the environment.

The award also supports the goals of the “We the UAE 2031” vision, which emphasises national pride, an innovation-driven economy, human capital development in critical sectors, and environmental sustainability.

The award is applicable to individuals and organisations across the nuclear, medical, industrial, and academic sectors.

It features five distinct categories: Best Research, Outstanding Professional, Future Leader, Best Innovation, and Outstanding Project or Initiative.

These categories reflect the full spectrum of contributions made by professionals and institutions working to ensure the safety, progress, and sustainability of this vital sector.

“The Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Award reflects our commitment to safety, innovation, and leadership. It honours the more than 20,000 professionals driving this vital sector and inspires the next generation to uphold the highest standards in protecting people and the environment,” said FANR’s Director-General, Christer Viktorsson.

FANR invites all eligible stakeholders across the UAE’s nuclear and radiation ecosystem to submit their nominations and be part of this landmark initiative. By celebrating outstanding achievements, the award contributes to elevating sector standards and reinforcing the UAE’s global leadership in peaceful nuclear development.

Nominations are open until 29 November 2025 through the official award portal.