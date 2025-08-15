Open Menu

FANR Launches Nuclear And Radiation Excellence Award

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2025 | 02:15 PM

FANR launches Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Award

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2025) The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) has officially launched the Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Award to honour exceptional individuals and organisations advancing the fields of nuclear and radiation across the country.

This national platform aims to recognise and celebrate excellence, from Nuclear and Radiations regulatory perspective, in safety, innovation, leadership, and impactful contribution, in line with FANR’s mission to protect the public and the environment.

The award also supports the goals of the “We the UAE 2031” vision, which emphasises national pride, an innovation-driven economy, human capital development in critical sectors, and environmental sustainability.

The award is applicable to individuals and organisations across the nuclear, medical, industrial, and academic sectors.

It features five distinct categories: Best Research, Outstanding Professional, Future Leader, Best Innovation, and Outstanding Project or Initiative.

These categories reflect the full spectrum of contributions made by professionals and institutions working to ensure the safety, progress, and sustainability of this vital sector.

“The Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Award reflects our commitment to safety, innovation, and leadership. It honours the more than 20,000 professionals driving this vital sector and inspires the next generation to uphold the highest standards in protecting people and the environment,” said FANR’s Director-General, Christer Viktorsson.

FANR invites all eligible stakeholders across the UAE’s nuclear and radiation ecosystem to submit their nominations and be part of this landmark initiative. By celebrating outstanding achievements, the award contributes to elevating sector standards and reinforcing the UAE’s global leadership in peaceful nuclear development.

Nominations are open until 29 November 2025 through the official award portal.

Related Topics

Nuclear UAE Progress November All From Best

Recent Stories

FANR launches Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Awa ..

FANR launches Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Award

3 minutes ago
 PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutti ..

PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutting at e-Khidmat Markaz on Inde ..

1 hour ago
 Belgium’s Foreign Minister urges swift recogniti ..

Belgium’s Foreign Minister urges swift recognition of Palestine

1 hour ago
 TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity ..

TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate several world lead ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate several world leaders on their Independence, Lib ..

2 hours ago
 At least 21 killed, several injured as floods wrea ..

At least 21 killed, several injured as floods wreak havoc in GB, KP

3 hours ago
New blood test detects early ovarian cancer

New blood test detects early ovarian cancer

3 hours ago
 World Humanoid Robot Games opens in Beijing

World Humanoid Robot Games opens in Beijing

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Aramco signs $11 billion Jafurah midstream deal wi ..

Aramco signs $11 billion Jafurah midstream deal with international consortium

12 hours ago
 RAK Properties reports AED160.6 million in net pro ..

RAK Properties reports AED160.6 million in net profit for H1/25

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East