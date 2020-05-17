UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Father Meets Newborn For First Time As Etihad Airways Reunites Family In Abu Dhabi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 11:15 PM

Father meets newborn for first time as Etihad Airways reunites family in Abu Dhabi

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2020) ABU DHABI, 17th May 2020 (WAM) - Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, has repatriated Farah Oubed along with her young son Adam and newborn baby Ahmad.

Oubed’s husband, Abdulmajid Koutrach, has not seen the family for four months after they were stranded as a result of the global lockdowns caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Koutrach said: "I am truly grateful to the UAE government and Etihad Airways for bringing my precious family back to our home in the UAE. It was very hard to be away from them for so long due to the coronavirus crisis and I’m the happiest man alive to see my beautiful wife Farah and our oldest son Adam again, and especially to meet my new son Ahmad for the very first time.

"

The family, who have been UAE residents for more than 10 years, were granted approval to return to the country and travelled on Etihad Airways flight EY140 from Toronto to Abu Dhabi on 12 May.

They were welcomed at Abu Dhabi International Airport by Koutrach who met his newborn son Ahmad for the very first time.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Wife Farah Young Toronto Man May 2020 Family From Government Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikha bint Saif announces winners of Sheikha Hes ..

26 seconds ago

Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED16 million to Zakat ..

32 seconds ago

New report reveals 35 percent decrease in divorce ..

15 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala&#039;s board mee ..

15 minutes ago

Tarawih prayers from Sharjah Mosque to be broadcas ..

15 minutes ago

General Department of Airport Security assists in ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.