Father meets newborn for first time as Etihad Airways reunites family in Abu Dhabi

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2020) ABU DHABI, 17th May 2020 (WAM) - Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, has repatriated Farah Oubed along with her young son Adam and newborn baby Ahmad.

Oubed’s husband, Abdulmajid Koutrach, has not seen the family for four months after they were stranded as a result of the global lockdowns caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Koutrach said: "I am truly grateful to the UAE government and Etihad Airways for bringing my precious family back to our home in the UAE. It was very hard to be away from them for so long due to the coronavirus crisis and I’m the happiest man alive to see my beautiful wife Farah and our oldest son Adam again, and especially to meet my new son Ahmad for the very first time.

"

The family, who have been UAE residents for more than 10 years, were granted approval to return to the country and travelled on Etihad Airways flight EY140 from Toronto to Abu Dhabi on 12 May.

They were welcomed at Abu Dhabi International Airport by Koutrach who met his newborn son Ahmad for the very first time.