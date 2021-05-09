UrduPoint.com
Federal Emergency, Crisis And Disasters Prosecution Imprisons Two Young Men For Violating COVID-19 Measures

Faizan Hashmi 11 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 11:30 PM

Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecution imprisons two young men for violating COVID-19 measures

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th May, 2021) The Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecution has ordered the imprisonment of two young men for violating the precautionary measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

The authority stated that, under the framework of the national efforts aimed at combating the coronavirus pandemic and limiting its spread, the Abu Dhabi Police monitored a video of two young men entering a shopping mall in Abu Dhabi, who filmed themselves without wearing face masks, adding that they were also wearing smart tracking watches used for those in quarantine, therefore, violating the precautionary measures in a boastful manner.

''Legal action was immediately taken against the two men, who were imprisoned pending an investigation, the Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecution said in a statement.

The authority also urged the public to adhere to relevant precautionary measures, laws and regulations to avoid being subject to legal actions.

