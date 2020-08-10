UrduPoint.com
Ferrari World Abu Dhabi Launches All-new ‘Hypercars - Evolution Of Uniqueness’ Exhibition

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 07:45 PM

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi launches all-new ‘Hypercars - Evolution of Uniqueness’ exhibition

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2020) Following the re-opening of Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, the World’s Leading Theme Park has launched an all-new Hypercars exhibition.

The year-long exhibition, which mirrors the limited-series cars currently on display at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello, is part of the lineup of new experiences in the lead up to the park’s 10-year anniversary this November.

The exhibition showcases a variety of limited edition hypercar models embodying the marque’s technological excellence in cars and Enzo Ferrari’s personal philosophy of making every Ferrari model the leading automobile of its time. The cars on display include La Ferrari, a hypercar representing the quintessence of Ferrari; and the Enzo, a hypercar dedicated to the inspiring founder. Ferrari fans will also have the chance to see the GTO, of which only 272 were produced and sold out before the car went into production; the F40, known as the ‘mother of all modern hypercars’ and the F50, which set a new benchmark in the automobile industry.

General Manager of Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Acting Head of Yas Theme Parks, Bianca Sammut, commented, "We are excited to host the glorious Hypercars exhibition in collaboration with the Ferrari Museum in Maranello.

The exhibition offers visitors the opportunity to see rare and limited-edition Ferrari cars up close in a safe and enjoyable environment."

Exhibition dwellers are also in for a special treat with the exhibition featuring Ferrari’s One-Off programme and Tailor-Made programme, both of which provide a rare glimpse into Ferrari’s signature exclusivity. The One-Off programme delivers custom-made cars for select clients, whereas the Tailor-Made programme allows owners to create their own customized version of an existing model. The one-of-a-kind cars are invariably unique masterpieces of styling and engineering, setting unparalleled automobile milestones in motoring history.

Sammut added, "The health and safety of our guests remains our top priority and for this reason, comprehensive precautionary measures have been diligently implemented across Ferrari World Abu Dhabi."

