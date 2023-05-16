UrduPoint.com

Fifth International Festival Of Jordanian Dates To Kick Off November 13

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2023 | 11:00 PM

Fifth International Festival of Jordanian Dates to kick off November 13

AMMAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th May, 2023) The 5th International Festival of Jordanian Dates will take place on 13-15 November, Agriculture Minister Khalid Hneifat announced.

The festival is organised by the Agriculture Ministry, the Jordanian Dates Association (JODA) and the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation (KIAAI), according to the Jordan news Agency, Petra.

The festival has received the support ofHis Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court.

During a press conference, Hneifat commended the efforts of all stakeholders involved in the development and growth of the Jordanian dates sector.

The fifth edition will witness the participation of more than 60 farmers, manufacturers and exporters of dates, representing five Arab countries.

The festival will include a scientific seminar, bringing together over 20 researchers and academics specialising in date palms from various countries. Additionally, the event will launch the fifth edition of the Jordanian Dates Competition, providing an opportunity for date farmers and producers to compete and recognising the winners during the festival's opening ceremony on 13th November.

Anwar Haddad, JODA President, highlighted the festival's accomplishments in its previous four editions, including a 13-per cent increase in cultivated areas and notable international presence, with Jordan ranking 13th in terms of export quantity and ninth in terms of export value in the global market.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Agriculture November Market Event All From Arab Court

Recent Stories

Podcasting is witnessing a marked surge in popular ..

Podcasting is witnessing a marked surge in popularity globally, speakers say at ..

8 minutes ago
 Podcast series featuring conversations with climat ..

Podcast series featuring conversations with climate leaders and changemakers lau ..

9 minutes ago
 Dubai PodFest 2023 hosts series of side activities ..

Dubai PodFest 2023 hosts series of side activities to empower audio content crea ..

24 minutes ago
 Hasher bin Maktoum officially opens CABSAT 2023 an ..

Hasher bin Maktoum officially opens CABSAT 2023 and Integrate Middle East 2023

39 minutes ago
 More Capital May Be Needed to Avoid Additional Ban ..

More Capital May Be Needed to Avoid Additional Bank Failures - Fed Supervision V ..

1 hour ago
 Police recovered more than two kilos of hashish fr ..

Police recovered more than two kilos of hashish from two accused

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.