Fifth round of political consultations between UAE, Germany takes place in Berlin

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2020) The fifth round of political consultations between the UAE and Germany began on Thursday.

The Emirati delegation was led by Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, while the German side was led by Andreas Michaelis, State Secretary of the Federal Foreign Office.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to strengthen joint cooperation and addressed regional and international developments.

Dr. Gargash emphasised the importance of the consultations in strengthening bilateral cooperation and exchanging views on issues of common priority.

He pointed out that the UAE's approach is characterised by its credibility and realistic outlook. He also stressed the importance of continuing political interaction, saying that the two countries' views on regional and global issues are aligned.

For his part, Michaelis commended his country's strong ties with the UAE and the close cooperation on regional and international issues of mutual interest.