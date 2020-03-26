UrduPoint.com
Filmmakers Invited To Submit Their Work For 2020 Sharjah Art Foundation Film Platform

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 11:30 PM

Filmmakers invited to submit their work for 2020 Sharjah Art Foundation Film Platform

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2020) The Sharjah Art Foundation has invited emerging and established filmmakers to submit their films for the third edition of the annual Sharjah Film Platform, SFP, and the selected films will be screened as part of the festival’s film programme from 14th to 21st November, 2020, and be considered for a jury award.

Providing a critical platform for filmmakers, producers, critics and students, the SFP was launched by the Sharjah Art Foundation in 2018 as a resource to support filmmaking in the UAE and the surrounding region. In addition to the film programme, the SFP features a public programme of talks, panel discussions and workshops that bring film experts from around the world to Sharjah, and premieres films supported by the Short Film Production Grant. The SFP furthers the foundation’s longstanding commitment to film programming and commission.

Since its inaugural edition, the SFP has screened over 190 short and feature-length narrative, documentary and experimental films made by local, regional and international filmmakers at the foundation’s open-air Mirage City Cinema and in various venues across the city of Sharjah.

The talks and panel discussions focused on wide-ranging themes related to current and contemporary issues in the film industry, and aspiring filmmakers and film enthusiasts took part in workshops that covered different aspects of filmmaking, including screenwriting, production, film criticism and acting.

Prize-winning films from the second edition of the SFP include Syed Maisam Ali Shah’s "Far in Night" (Best Narrative Film); Mohammadreza Vatandoust’s "Lotus" (Best Documentary Film); and Yashaswini Raghunandan’s "The Cloud Never Left" (Best Experimental Film).

Filmmakers interested in screening their films during the third edition of the SFP are invited to submit an original film by 26th April, 2020. All films, regardless of their artistic approach, format, or theme, will be accepted for consideration. International applications will be accepted and successful applicants will be notified by email.

