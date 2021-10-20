FINA World Swimming Championships tickets on sale

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2021) Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) has announced the sale of tickets for the FINA World Swimming Championships (25 metres) taking place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island from 16th to 21st December, as part of the World Aquatics Festival in Abu Dhabi.

Fans can cheer on over 1,000 athletes from more than over 180 nations, competing for 44 World Championship titles across six days, for a total US$2.8 million prize pool by booking tickets now via EtihadArena.ae.

Ticket Holders will also be able to attend the World Aquatics Festival in Abu Dhabi for free, which will be hosted in parallel with the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) on Yas Island, and features the FINA High Diving Qualifier, the ultimate leg of the FINA/CNSG Marathon Swim World Series 2021, a brand-new Open Water Swimming Mixed Relay, and a FINA Diving Team Exhibition.

Combining world-class athleticism with plenty of entertainment for the family to enjoy, fans attending the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) can also experience the ‘Market Street’ – an interactive event village packed with family-friendly entertainment, cultural learning experiences, retail booths and food and beverage for all. More details on the Market Street will be announced in due course.

Aref Al Awani, ADSC Secretary-General, said, "As the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) draws closer, we are delighted to announce that the event will be open to spectators, giving fans the chance to watch some of the world’s most talented athletes as well as stars from Tokyo Olympics compete right here in Abu Dhabi at what promises to be one of the most exciting sports events of the year.

"Announcing the tickets launch encourages the community to attend and follow the event, showcasing its importance on the international stage, and highlighting our commitment to bring community interaction to all international sporting events being held in Abu Dhabi.

"Spectators will play a huge role in creating an electrifying atmosphere for the championships and over the coming months we will be working closely alongside organisers and key stakeholders to ensure fans have a safe and memorable experience."

Tickets are available across several categories including individual race heats (starting from AED10), individual race finals (starting from AED25) and exclusive packages for all races (starting from AED150). Family packages are also available for two adults and two children under the age of 16, and start from AED50, for individual races and AED500 for all races.