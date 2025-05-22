Final day of ‘Make it in the Emirates’ highlights youth, innovation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) The fourth edition of “Make it in the Emirates” is concluding today at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, marking its fourth and final day of activities.

The event features a comprehensive programme under the theme “Youth, Export Growth and Future Industries”, beginning with a ministerial panel session titled "Young Voices, Bold Futures".

The session explores strategies for enabling youth in shaping the UAE’s industrial scene. It will provide key insights into the country’s approach to integrating young talent within its industrial strategy and inspiring the next generation to play a vital role in the nation’s future.

Make it in the Emirates has established itself as a national platform that annually gathers stakeholders from across the industrial spectrum, including investors, manufacturers, national companies under the National In-Country Value Programme, and developers of advanced technologies. It fosters collaboration to drive unified progress in the country’s industrial sector.

