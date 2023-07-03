First UAE Ambassador to Organisation internationale de la Francophonie presents credentials

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2023) Dr. Salem Suhail Al Neyadi presented his credentials to Louise Mushikiwabo, Secretary-General of Organisation internationale de la Francophonie, as UAE Ambassador to the organisation during the official reception ceremony that took place at the organisation's headquarters in the French capital, Paris.

Al Neyadi is the first UAE Ambassador to the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie, which is the second largest international organisation in the world.

It is worth noting that the UAE joined the organisation as an observer member in 2010 and became an associate member in 2018.

The appointment of Al Neyadi as UAE Ambassador to the organisation underscores the country’s commitment to strengthening multilateral Francophone cooperation in various fields.

