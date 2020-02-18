UrduPoint.com
FNC Approves Two Draft Federal Laws

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 18th February 2020 | 06:45 PM

FNC approves two draft federal laws

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2020) The Federal National Council, FNC, approved two draft federal laws on amending certain provisions of Federal Law No.18 for 1981 that regulates commercial agencies and the country’s strategic food reserves.

The draft laws were approved during the fifth session of the first ordinary session of the FNC’s 17th legislative chapter, chaired by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the FNC.

The new laws reflect the keenness of the FNC to advance the country’s legislative system and support the development process.

FNC members directed six questions to government representatives. The responses to five of the questions were postponed owing to the absence of representatives who had informed the FNC prior.

