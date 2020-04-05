FNC Health Committee discusses draft federal law on public health

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2020) The Health and Environmental Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council, FNC, discussed a draft federal law on public health composing 38 articles.

The committee discussed the draft law during its meeting today, which was held remotely through video conferencing, chaired by Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahy, Chairman of the Committee.

Al Yahamhy stated that the committee discussed the proposed legislation, amended some of its articles, and drafted several amendments, before discussing it with representatives of the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

The committee will release its final report on the law after discussing its articles with representatives of government authorities, before submitting it the FNC for discussion, he added, while pointing out that these authorities include the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, the Dubai Health Authority, the Dubai Municipality, and the Ras Al Khaimah Municipality.

Al Yamahy also noted that the law’s 38 articles include the definitions of certain terms and phrases, its objectives and scope of work, provisions related to the National Public Health Committee, the drafting of related strategies, plans and programmes, the exchange of information and statistics, public health personnel, and the cooperation needed to protect public health.

The law also covers provisions related to healthy lifestyles, food safety, physical activity, tobacco control, research and studies on public health, health advertisements, occupational health and safety, communicable and noncommunicable diseases, and environmental health.

The law comprises articles related to the import of products that are harmful to public health and do not meet international health regulations, as well as the transfer and burial of the dead, cemeteries, penalties and judicial seizures, issuing decisions to implement the law, and the cancellation of provisions that violate the law.