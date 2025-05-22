FOCP, EHS partner to drive national cancer detection efforts

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) and Emirates Health Services (EHS) have signed a new partnership to enhance cooperation in cancer prevention, early detection, and to provide both moral and financial support to patients across the UAE.

The MoU, signed by Dr. Shamsa Majid Lootah, Director of the Public Health Department at EHS, and Aisha Al Mulla, Director of FOCP, underscores FOCP’s ongoing commitment to working collaboratively with national healthcare institutions to benefit the wider community. It sets out a framework for expanding early detection programmes and strengthening both financial and emotional assistance for patients.

The renewed partnership provides a platform to broaden the scope of collaboration and align efforts in support of the UAE’s national strategy to curb cancer prevalence and lessen its impact on patients and their families.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Essam Al Zarouni, Acting Executive Director of the Medical Services Sector at EHS, affirmed that the MoU represents an advanced integration model among national sectors pursuing the country’s healthcare goals. This collaboration aligns with the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031 objectives and the UAE Centennial 2071.

For her part, Dr.

Lootah highlighted that EHS is committed to expanding strategic partnerships with key community stakeholders to support its focus on disease prevention and early detection, particularly for cancer. Through ongoing awareness programmes and initiatives, EHS aims to raise public awareness, encourage healthy lifestyles and improve early diagnosis and treatment, in line with its commitment to comprehensive healthcare.

Al Mulla, in turn, said, “The new partnership with EHS represents a significant step forward in our shared mission to raise community awareness of cancer and strengthen patient support systems. It builds on a long-standing collaboration between us. It reflects our joint conviction that coordinated efforts between the non-profit and healthcare sectors are vital to advancing early detection, improving prevention, and alleviating the challenges faced by patients and their families throughout their treatment journey.”

As part of the MoU, FOCP’s Patient Affairs Department will assess each cancer case to determine eligibility for financial assistance, in line with the organisation’s established policies and procedures. In parallel, it will provide moral support, acknowledging its essential role in enhancing treatment outcomes and overall patient well-being.