Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Communities to hold 8th annual forum in Abu Dhabi in December

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2021) The Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Communities announced it will hold its 8th annual forum with personal attendance in Abu Dhabi, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The forum will be chaired by Shaykh Abdullah bin Bayyah, President of the Forum, from 5th to 7th December, 2021.

The forum will be held under the theme, "Comprehensive Citizenship: From Shared Existence to Shared Conscience," with government representatives, religious leaders, and hundreds of scholars from all religions, including many young scholars.

The forum selected the topic of citizenship, given its Primary importance to strengthening global peace and protecting stability in different communities. Since its establishment in 2014, the forum has aimed to create a space for scholars to promote values of peace, cooperation and positive contributions to correcting concepts.

This year’s edition of the forum will be an ideal opportunity to showcase successful experiences in adopting the concept of citizenship and conventions and declarations that helped establish a new understanding of citizenship, including the Marrakech Declaration (2016), the Human Fraternity Document (2019), the Mekkah Document (2019), the Charter of New Alliance of Virtue (2019), and the Wilton Park Comprehensive Citizenship Dialogues (2018-2021).

The forum also aims to produce a document inspired by common religious and human values and contemporary cultural narratives for a better world, in which coexistence, solidarity and a shared conscience can prevail.