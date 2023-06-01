UrduPoint.com

Four New Falconry Organisations Join The International Federation For Falconry Sports And Racing

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Four new falconry organisations join the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2023) DUBAI, 31st May, 2023 (WAM) – Four falcon entities from China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Greece have become the latest members of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing (IFFSR), bringing to 15 the total number of members to 15.

The Dubai-based federation said it has been receiving increasing number of applications for joining the IFFSR which was established in December 2022 as an independent international sports entity permanently headquartered in the UAE.

Rashid Mubarak Saeed bin Markhan Al Ketbi, Secretary-General of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing, said, “The IFFSR is striving to expand the base of falconry sports as part of a clear future plan to ensure its sustainability and competitiveness internationally.

As part of its mandate, the federation is working to foster close coordination between various national and international partners to streamline the global governance of the sport, develop rules and regulations for falconry sports and create the strong base needed for the sport to thrive internationally.

Related Topics

Sports China UAE Dubai Uzbekistan Kyrgyzstan Greece May December From

Recent Stories

Virginia Governor Orders National Guard Troops to ..

Virginia Governor Orders National Guard Troops to Southern US Border

45 minutes ago
 Economic stability linked with political stability ..

Economic stability linked with political stability: Minister for Finance and Rev ..

45 minutes ago
 Alcaraz overcomes wobble to reach French Open last ..

Alcaraz overcomes wobble to reach French Open last 32

53 minutes ago
 Djokovic back in action at French Open after Kosov ..

Djokovic back in action at French Open after Kosovo controversy

53 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan ambassador visits apparel industry

Kazakhstan ambassador visits apparel industry

53 minutes ago
 US Has Gotten Ukraine's Assurances F-16s Will Not ..

US Has Gotten Ukraine's Assurances F-16s Will Not Be Used Inside Russia - White ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.