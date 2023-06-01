Four new falconry organisations join the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2023) DUBAI, 31st May, 2023 (WAM) – Four falcon entities from China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Greece have become the latest members of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing (IFFSR), bringing to 15 the total number of members to 15.

The Dubai-based federation said it has been receiving increasing number of applications for joining the IFFSR which was established in December 2022 as an independent international sports entity permanently headquartered in the UAE.

Rashid Mubarak Saeed bin Markhan Al Ketbi, Secretary-General of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing, said, “The IFFSR is striving to expand the base of falconry sports as part of a clear future plan to ensure its sustainability and competitiveness internationally.

”

As part of its mandate, the federation is working to foster close coordination between various national and international partners to streamline the global governance of the sport, develop rules and regulations for falconry sports and create the strong base needed for the sport to thrive internationally.