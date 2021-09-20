Gastech opens in Dubai tomorrow

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2021) Gastech, the world’s foremost exhibition and conference, begins tomorrow at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The event, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, is organised by dmg events and will take place from 21-23 September 2021. It will converge global gas, LNG, hydrogen, and energy industry to do business live and in-person.

L-Charge, the Russian-based manufacturer of innovative charging infrastructure for electric vehicles, has announced that it will debut its cutting-edge technologies at Gastech, highlighting how its unique charging solutions, including the stationary and mobile charging stations operated by hydrogen or gas-fueled electrical generator, offer companies from key sectors, mainly the gas and energy, unique advantages such as environmentally- friendly, more reliable and cost-effective and easy to set up chargers, with the ability to add 100 kilometres for electric vehicle (EV) within 2-7 minute charging.

Dmitry Lashin, CEO of L-Charge, who joins more than 300 distinguished line-up of speakers at the conference, said, "Dubai and the UAE have taken remarkable strides in adopting the most state-of-the-art technologies, mainly in the transportation sector. Such a strategy underpins a futuristic vision aimed to bring the country on par with the world's top cities that have moved to advocate renewable and clean source of energy to operate businesses; thereby preserving the natural resources and helping build a better future for generations to come."

"As one of the leading innovative EV charging infrastructure manufacturers in Russia and globally, we are keen to support the UAE and region's drive to transform their existing business models of vehicle fleets into electricity-operated ones.

L-Charge's outstanding solutions, including the world's first mobile off-grid super charger, can be deployed everywhere and at any time, offering businesses and motorists a hassle-free service to pursue their journeys," he added.

L-Charge offers its charging stations in two versions: stationary and mobile. The stationary station can be installed in any location - by highways and traditional petrol stations, in car parks etc. The mobile version consists of a truck that can travel around the city, charging electrical vehicles upon demand. Unlike their competitors worldwide, L-Charge’s infrastructure are mini power stations capable of generating and storing energy and charging electric cars with no need for a grid connection. This makes the company’s charging stations not only autonomous and independent of the power grid, but also environmentally clean.

L-Charge off-grid charger adds more than 100 kilometres of range in 2-7 minutes. It uses the cleanest fuel types for their chargers: LNG (liquid natural gas) or an LNG/H2 mixture (the ratio depends on regulations and fuel prices) or pure H2. Natural gas and hydrogen can be stored and transported as a gas or as a liquid for conversion into low-carbon or clean and feasible energy almost anywhere in the world.

The UAE is the region's leader in motivating and using electric vehicles. Around 20 percent of government vehicle fleets has been transformed into EVs. Besides, the UAE is expected to have 42,000 EVs on its road by 2030.