Shubman Gill Appointed India’s Test Captain

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 15, 2025 | 05:45 PM

Newly appointed captain eyes leading role in T20 return and Asia Cup 2025

NEW DELHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 15th, 2025) Shubman Gill has been appointed as India’s Test captain following Rohit Sharma’s retirement, leading the team to a 2-2 series draw in England.

The selectors expressed strong approval of Gill’s leadership skills and are reportedly considering recalling him to the T20 side.

In addition, the cricket authorities are also evaluating the possibility of naming Gill as captain for the upcoming Asia Cup, scheduled to be held in the UAE next month.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma led India in ODI and T20I matches. Virat Kohli also served as a captain to lead India for T20I and ODI matches.

The fans are quite excited to see Gill playing an important role to uplift the Indian team.

