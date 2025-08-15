UAE President Offers Condolences To Sen Sōshitsu XV Over Passing Of Sen Genshitsu
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to Sen Sōshitsu XV, Head of the Urasenke school of tea ceremony, over the passing of his father Dr. Sen Genshitsu, the 15th Grand Master of the Urasenke school of Japanese tea ceremony and former grand tea master.
