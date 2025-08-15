Open Menu

WhatsApp Rolls Out New Features, Including Scheduled Group Calls

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 15, 2025 | 05:54 PM

WhatsApp rolls out new features, including scheduled group calls

WhatsApp users can now schedule calls within group chats by going to Calls tab

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 15th, 2025) WhatsApp has launched new features for group calls, including the ability to schedule calls in advance, making it easier for users to organize and manage virtual meeting.

Meta said that the WhatsApp users can now schedule calls within group chats by going to the Calls tab, tapping the plus button, and selecting the “Schedule Call” option.

Contacts can be invited, and call links can be saved within WhatsApp or added to Calendar apps.

Participants receive an alert notification when the scheduled call begins.

Additional features have also been introduced to enhance interaction during group calls.

The “Raise Your Hand” feature allows participants to indicate when they want to speak while emoji reactions enable users to respond quickly and expressively during the call.

The updates aimed at making WhatsApp group calls more organized, interactive, and user-friendly.

