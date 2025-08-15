CARACAL returns as Weaponry Sponsor for largest edition of ADIHEX

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2025) The 22nd edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) has announced CARACAL as a Weaponry Sponsor.

CARACAL, a regional leader in high-performance small arms design and production and an EDGE entity within the Missiles & Weapons cluster, will play a key role in this year’s event.

Organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon Holding company and the Emirates Falconers’ Club, this year’s ADIHEX is set to be the largest and most extensive in its long and distinguished history.

The event will provide a premier international platform for hunting, falconry, equestrian and outdoor enthusiasts to discover and showcase the latest products and services, with CARACAL leading the Hunting & Shooting Sports Guns & Equipment Sector.

Hamad Al-Ameri, CEO of CARACAL, said, “This year marks CARACAL’s 18th participation, and we are set to showcase the latest technology in precision pistols and rifles. Every ADIHEX offers us a unique opportunity to further the UAE’s growing sports shooting and hunting communities through displaying our line of high-performance firearms, proudly designed and produced in the UAE.

We look forward to building on our regional partnerships and establishing new collaborations at the middle East’s premier hunting event.”

Saad Al Hasani, Event Director at ADIHEX, said, “CARACAL has played an integral part in ADIHEX success over its many years of participation. Their commitment to innovation and excellence aligns perfectly with ADIHEX's mission to celebrate tradition while embracing the latest advancements in the industry.”

The Hunting, Shooting Sports, Guns & Equipment sector at ADIHEX offers a glimpse into the art and science behind firearms manufacturing. Visitors can explore a wide array of products, including pistols, commercial rifles, scopes and customised hunting accessories, presented by top-tier exhibitors who reflect the latest global trends in the industry.

Aligned with the ADIHEX theme, “The Legacy Lives On,” CARACAL is dedicated to nurturing the next generation of Emirati firearm designers and producers, empowering them to showcase the latest innovations and achieve their career aspirations.