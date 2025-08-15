Open Menu

Fifth Round Of Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship Kicks Off Tomorrow In Dubai

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2025 | 05:15 PM

Fifth round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off tomorrow in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2025) The fifth round of the second edition of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship for no-gi competitions will kick off tomorrow at Al Nasr Club in Dubai.

Attracting strong participation from club and academy athletes across all age categories, the event will run until Sunday, August 17.

The fifth round will feature broad participation across various age groups, with day one hosting the under-12, under-14, and under-16 divisions, while day two will see competitions in the under-18, adult, and master categories.

Mubarak Saleh Al Menhali, Technical Director of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, stated that the championship serves as a crucial platform for developing athletes’ skills and preparing them for both domestic and international events. He noted that the high turnout in no-gi competitions reflects the growing popularity of jiu-jitsu in the UAE and the increasing interest from different segments of the community.

“This championship is more than just a competition; it is an ideal platform to refine talent, test strategies, and develop skills in a high-level environment, enriching the technical aspect and raising the level of competition,” Al Menhali added.

He explained that no-gi competitions present unique technical challenges, requiring greater speed, agility, and control skills compared to traditional gi events. This format provides athletes with the opportunity to gain new experiences, particularly through the championship’s unique system, which ensures fair competition and fosters the spirit of sportsmanship.

The championship’s prize pool was recently increased to AED3 million, under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, as part of his ongoing support for the development of jiu-jitsu. This move aims to empower sporting talent by motivating them to deliver their best and providing a stimulating competitive environment for athletes.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi August Sunday Event All From Best Million

Recent Stories

Fifth round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Ji ..

Fifth round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off tom ..

1 minute ago
 Senate passes resolution to mark 1500th Milad-un-N ..

Senate passes resolution to mark 1500th Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations

10 minutes ago
 Mahnoor Cheema sets four new A-Level world records ..

Mahnoor Cheema sets four new A-Level world records, secures Oxford admission

27 minutes ago
 UAE President offers condolences to Sen Sōshitsu ..

UAE President offers condolences to Sen Sōshitsu XV over passing of Sen Genshit ..

1 hour ago
 TECNO Launches SPARK 40 Series in Pakistan

TECNO Launches SPARK 40 Series in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Infinix HOT 60 Pro: Unmatched clarity backed by 5- ..

Infinix HOT 60 Pro: Unmatched clarity backed by 5-Year XOS Updates

3 hours ago
Pakistan Independence Day Mega Celebrations Begin ..

Pakistan Independence Day Mega Celebrations Begin at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Ex ..

3 hours ago
 Embassy of Pakistan Hosts Jashn-e-Azadi Festival 2 ..

Embassy of Pakistan Hosts Jashn-e-Azadi Festival 2025 in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago

Consul General Attends Pakistan Business Council’s Speed Networking Event in C ..

3 hours ago
 FANR launches Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Awa ..

FANR launches Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Award

3 hours ago
 UAEU, 'Indian Institute of Technology' study intro ..

UAEU, 'Indian Institute of Technology' study introduces framework to forecast ma ..

4 hours ago
 PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutti ..

PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutting at e-Khidmat Markaz on Inde ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East