Fifth round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off tomorrow in Dubai

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2025 | 05:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2025) The fifth round of the second edition of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship for no-gi competitions will kick off tomorrow at Al Nasr Club in Dubai.
Attracting strong participation from club and academy athletes across all age categories, the event will run until Sunday, August 17.
The fifth round will feature broad participation across various age groups, with day one hosting the under-12, under-14, and under-16 divisions, while day two will see competitions in the under-18, adult, and master categories.
Mubarak Saleh Al Menhali, Technical Director of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, stated that the championship serves as a crucial platform for developing athletes’ skills and preparing them for both domestic and international events. He noted that the high turnout in no-gi competitions reflects the growing popularity of jiu-jitsu in the UAE and the increasing interest from different segments of the community.
“This championship is more than just a competition; it is an ideal platform to refine talent, test strategies, and develop skills in a high-level environment, enriching the technical aspect and raising the level of competition,” Al Menhali added.
He explained that no-gi competitions present unique technical challenges, requiring greater speed, agility, and control skills compared to traditional gi events. This format provides athletes with the opportunity to gain new experiences, particularly through the championship’s unique system, which ensures fair competition and fosters the spirit of sportsmanship.
The championship’s prize pool was recently increased to AED3 million, under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, as part of his ongoing support for the development of jiu-jitsu. This move aims to empower sporting talent by motivating them to deliver their best and providing a stimulating competitive environment for athletes.
