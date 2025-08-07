NEPRA Approves Rs1.89 Per Unit Cut In Power Tariffs Under Quarterly Adjustment
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 07, 2025 | 06:07 PM
Tariff reduction will be applicable to all power distribution companies (DISCOs) including K-Electric, and will be in effect for three months—from August to October 2025
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 7th, 2025) A major relief for the electricity consumers as National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday reduced Rs1.89 per unit in electricity tariffs under the quarterly adjustment for the period of April to June 2025.
The official notification said that the decision was forwarded to the Federal government for final implementation.
The move is expected to ease the financial burden on electricity consumers amid rising inflation and energy costs.
The tariff reduction would be applicable to all power distribution companies (DISCOs) including K-Electric, and will be in effect for three months—from August to October 2025.
NEPRA estimated that the reduction would provide relief worth approximately Rs55.87 billion to consumers nationwide.
However, the concession would not apply to lifeline and prepaid meter consumers.
The decision comes in response to tariff adjustment petitions filed by various DISCOs. NEPRA conducted a public hearing on August 4 before approving the downward revision in rates.
