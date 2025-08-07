Open Menu

NEPRA Approves Rs1.89 Per Unit Cut In Power Tariffs Under Quarterly Adjustment

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 07, 2025 | 06:07 PM

NEPRA approves Rs1.89 per unit cut in power tariffs under quarterly adjustment

Tariff reduction will be applicable to all power distribution companies (DISCOs) including K-Electric, and will be in effect for three months—from August to October 2025

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 7th, 2025) A major relief for the electricity consumers as National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday reduced Rs1.89 per unit in electricity tariffs under the quarterly adjustment for the period of April to June 2025.

The official notification said that the decision was forwarded to the Federal government for final implementation.

The move is expected to ease the financial burden on electricity consumers amid rising inflation and energy costs.

The tariff reduction would be applicable to all power distribution companies (DISCOs) including K-Electric, and will be in effect for three months—from August to October 2025.

NEPRA estimated that the reduction would provide relief worth approximately Rs55.87 billion to consumers nationwide.

However, the concession would not apply to lifeline and prepaid meter consumers.

The decision comes in response to tariff adjustment petitions filed by various DISCOs. NEPRA conducted a public hearing on August 4 before approving the downward revision in rates.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Hearing Electricity Nepra April June August October All Government Billion

Recent Stories

NEPRA approves Rs1.89 per unit cut in power tariff ..

NEPRA approves Rs1.89 per unit cut in power tariffs under quarterly adjustment

40 seconds ago
 Gaza: Israel must restore UN humanitarian system t ..

Gaza: Israel must restore UN humanitarian system to stave off starvation, say UN ..

8 minutes ago
 Ireland beat Pakistan womean cricket team in first ..

Ireland beat Pakistan womean cricket team in first T20I match

17 minutes ago
 Pakistani model Abeer's husband sentenced to15 mon ..

Pakistani model Abeer's husband sentenced to15 months in jail for harassing air ..

29 minutes ago
 Wasim Akram urges Babar Azam's return to Asia Cup ..

Wasim Akram urges Babar Azam's return to Asia Cup 2925 squad

37 minutes ago
 Pakistan Naval Chief meets Azerbaijan’s military ..

Pakistan Naval Chief meets Azerbaijan’s military leadership

41 minutes ago
Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan

45 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with retired senior offi ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with retired senior officers from Dubai Police

1 hour ago
 UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team arrives in China to pa ..

UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team arrives in China to participate in World Games Cheng ..

1 hour ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives global recogni ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives global recognition for nursing excellence

1 hour ago
 Arada awards AED618 million construction contract ..

Arada awards AED618 million construction contract for Anantara Sharjah Resort, R ..

1 hour ago
 Members of Security, Safety, Crisis Management Lea ..

Members of Security, Safety, Crisis Management Leaders Programme explore UAE's e ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business