GCC interior ministers hold 37th meeting remotely

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2020) The Ministers of the Interior of the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, member countries held their 37th meeting today through video conferencing, chaired by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior.

The meeting was organised to highlight the keenness of GCC leaders to strengthen the Gulf security system, as well as develop its existing institutions, protect the security and stability of the Arabian Gulf region, and maintain the safety of all GCC citizens and residents.

During the meeting, its participants highlighted the importance of enhancing the cooperation and coordination in police and security work of GCC member countries, to serve their common interests.

The meeting also discussed several issues and topics on its agenda related to joint security, as well as how to enhance the security and police work of GCC states, combat crime and achieve regional security.