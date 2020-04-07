UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GCC Interior Ministers Hold 37th Meeting Remotely

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 11:00 PM

GCC interior ministers hold 37th meeting remotely

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2020) The Ministers of the Interior of the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, member countries held their 37th meeting today through video conferencing, chaired by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior.

The meeting was organised to highlight the keenness of GCC leaders to strengthen the Gulf security system, as well as develop its existing institutions, protect the security and stability of the Arabian Gulf region, and maintain the safety of all GCC citizens and residents.

During the meeting, its participants highlighted the importance of enhancing the cooperation and coordination in police and security work of GCC member countries, to serve their common interests.

The meeting also discussed several issues and topics on its agenda related to joint security, as well as how to enhance the security and police work of GCC states, combat crime and achieve regional security.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police All

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves formation of ‘Supreme Natio ..

1 hour ago

DHA expands its medicine home delivery service to ..

1 hour ago

Russia denies bribing FIFA officials to host 2018 ..

2 minutes ago

8,000 Pakistani students stranded in Kyrgyzstan ap ..

2 minutes ago

Trump's mostly invisible press secretary Stephanie ..

2 minutes ago

Dr. Abdul Qadir tributed for sacrificing his life ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.