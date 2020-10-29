UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GCC Secretary General Denounces Terrorist Attack In France

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 10:00 PM

GCC Secretary General denounces terrorist attack in France

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2020) Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC ) Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf has denounced the terrorist attack which took place near Notre-dame church in the French city of Nice, killing and injuring a number of people.

Al-Hajraf reiterated the firm position of the GCC towards terrorism and extremism and his organisation’s rejection of all kinds, forms, sources and justifications of terrorism, calling for up-rooting it and drying up the sources of its support and finance.

He extended sincere condolence and sympathy to the relatives of the victims and to the friendly people of France.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist France Nice Church All

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terrorist attack in Nice

6 minutes ago

Ayaz Sadiq's statement have hurt people, Pak Army' ..

6 minutes ago

Climate Change Ministry prepares first ever Red Da ..

6 minutes ago

Pellegrina tests negative and ends coronavirus qua ..

6 minutes ago

PML-N hatching conspiracies against national insti ..

6 minutes ago

PML-N playing politics of hypocrisy for personal g ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.