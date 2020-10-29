GCC Secretary General denounces terrorist attack in France

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2020) Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC ) Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf has denounced the terrorist attack which took place near Notre-dame church in the French city of Nice, killing and injuring a number of people.

Al-Hajraf reiterated the firm position of the GCC towards terrorism and extremism and his organisation’s rejection of all kinds, forms, sources and justifications of terrorism, calling for up-rooting it and drying up the sources of its support and finance.

He extended sincere condolence and sympathy to the relatives of the victims and to the friendly people of France.