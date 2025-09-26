Open Menu

Aqeel Malik Lauds Pakistan's Proactive Diplomacy In Middle East

Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2025 | 11:30 PM

Aqeel Malik lauds Pakistan's proactive diplomacy in Middle East

State Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Friday praised the Pakistani leadership for its effective diplomatic efforts in promoting lasting peace in the Middle East"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) State Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Friday praised the Pakistani leadership for its effective diplomatic efforts in promoting lasting peace in the middle East."

Pakistan’s principle stance on Palestine cannot be changed, he said while talking to a private television channel.

We would continue playing role for ceasefire in Gaza and lasting peace in the ME, he said.

In reply to a question, he said that Pakistan has achieved significant success on diplomatic fronts. Notably, after Operation Bunyan-al-Marsoos, Pakistan's global standing has elevated, and its importance around the world is increasingly being recognized."

Recent Stories

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif appreci ..

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif appreciates role of US for peace

3 minutes ago
 UAE, Greece strengthen cooperation in oversight, a ..

UAE, Greece strengthen cooperation in oversight, anti-corruption

48 minutes ago
 Sardar Yasir Ilyas highlights Pakistan’s tourism ..

Sardar Yasir Ilyas highlights Pakistan’s tourism potential at International In ..

3 minutes ago
 Aqeel Malik lauds Pakistan's proactive diplomacy i ..

Aqeel Malik lauds Pakistan's proactive diplomacy in Middle East

3 minutes ago
 PTI’s rigid policies created deadlock in dialogu ..

PTI’s rigid policies created deadlock in dialogue: Huzaifa Rehman

3 minutes ago
 SHC restrains police from arresting lawyer nominat ..

SHC restrains police from arresting lawyer nominated in murder case

5 minutes ago
'Investopia Global – Alberta' launched to streng ..

'Investopia Global – Alberta' launched to strengthen UAE–Canada economic par ..

1 hour ago
 Punjab cabinet committee approves Riot Management ..

Punjab cabinet committee approves Riot Management Force, Forest & Disability Law ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan desires peace with India: PM

Pakistan desires peace with India: PM

5 minutes ago
 Cotton picking must be carried out from 10:00 am t ..

Cotton picking must be carried out from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

5 minutes ago
 Firdous Ashiq praises Field Marshal's diplomacy ef ..

Firdous Ashiq praises Field Marshal's diplomacy efforts

5 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif’s UNGA address widely hailed i ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif’s UNGA address widely hailed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for stron ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan