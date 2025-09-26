Aqeel Malik Lauds Pakistan's Proactive Diplomacy In Middle East
Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2025 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) State Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Friday praised the Pakistani leadership for its effective diplomatic efforts in promoting lasting peace in the middle East."
Pakistan’s principle stance on Palestine cannot be changed, he said while talking to a private television channel.
We would continue playing role for ceasefire in Gaza and lasting peace in the ME, he said.
In reply to a question, he said that Pakistan has achieved significant success on diplomatic fronts. Notably, after Operation Bunyan-al-Marsoos, Pakistan's global standing has elevated, and its importance around the world is increasingly being recognized."
