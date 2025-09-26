Open Menu

PTI’s Rigid Policies Created Deadlock In Dialogue: Huzaifa Rehman

Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2025 | 11:30 PM

Minister of State for National Heritage and Culture Huzaifa Rehman on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has a history of avoiding democratic practices due to its rigid policies, which, he claimed, have led to repeated deadlocks in political dialogue

Speaking to a private news channel, he argued that while the government has consistently sought to resolve issues through political means, PTI leadership often opted for confrontation and street agitation instead of constructive dialogue.

“The leadership chose anarchy over engagement, making political reconciliation difficult,” he noted.

He further said that Pakistan’s economic progress and diplomatic success are directly linked to political stability, which requires strong democratic practices. He added that the former PTI chairman’s self-centered actions left deep negative impacts on the party and the country’s youth, fostering mistrust and frustration.

