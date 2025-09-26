SHC restrains police from arresting lawyer nominated in murder case

The Sindh High Court here on Friday barred Tando Muhammad Khan district's police from arresting or taking any other action against advocate Manzoor Ahmed Panhwar who has been nominated in a murder FIR

The Hyderabad Circuit Bench also summoned the case's Investigating Officer at the next date of hearing which would be announced later.

"In the meantime, the IO is restrained from taking any action against the petitioner in respect of the FIR bearing crime number 98/2005 registered under sections 302, 324 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code," reads the order.

The FIR in question was registered on September 25 at Tando Muhammad Khan police station on the complaint of Muhammad Musa Sathio.

The complainant also accused the police station's SHO Zahid Chandio besides other known and unknown suspects in the FIR.

According to him, the lawyer, accompanied by several police mobile vans and private vehicles, arrived at their land with the alleged intention of occupying it.

He added that after a brief argument the SHO shot dead his brother Urs Sathio while the lawyer also sprayed bullets over them which injured Haneef Sathio.