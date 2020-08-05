UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GDRFA To Launch ‘Dubai E-Documents System’

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 07:30 PM

GDRFA to launch ‘Dubai E-Documents System’

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2020) Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, GDRFA, launched the "Dubai E-Documents System," which is a digital encyclopedia of all travel documents for different countries, supported by samples of original documents.

The project aims to enhance the country’s security and achieve the Dubai Government’s digital transformation.

Maj. Gen. Bin Suroor stated that the e-system is independent of the GDRFA and is similar to systems such as EdisonTD, which includes the membership of the UAE, the Netherlands, Canada, the United States and Australia, noting that the system is a smart mechanism for confirming travel documents and detecting fraudulent documents.

He also pointed out that the new system will improve the country’s security and digital infrastructure, and that will strengthen the local and international reputation of the UAE, especially Dubai, noting that the GDRFA’s "Document Inspection Centre" is internationally accredited.

The GDRFA is continuing its efforts to adopt the best innovative solutions to improve its work and reinforce the country’s position, he further added.

On the sidelines of the launch, Maj. Gen. Bin Suroor was briefed about the system’s details and working mechanisms, as well as on the progress of the centre’s work at Dubai Airport and several other projects.

Related Topics

Australia Canada UAE Dubai Progress United States Netherlands All Government Best Airport

Recent Stories

Supreme Court seeks details regarding appointments ..

31 minutes ago

ECNEC approves $6.8 bln Pakistan Railways ML-1 pro ..

31 minutes ago

Aug 5 beginning of fall of India, its imperialism: ..

1 hour ago

PSX stays bullish, gains 305 points to close at 39 ..

31 minutes ago

ADU’s College of Engineering launches &#039;ESTE ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 05 Aug 2 ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.