GDRFA to launch ‘Dubai E-Documents System’

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2020) Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, GDRFA, launched the "Dubai E-Documents System," which is a digital encyclopedia of all travel documents for different countries, supported by samples of original documents.

The project aims to enhance the country’s security and achieve the Dubai Government’s digital transformation.

Maj. Gen. Bin Suroor stated that the e-system is independent of the GDRFA and is similar to systems such as EdisonTD, which includes the membership of the UAE, the Netherlands, Canada, the United States and Australia, noting that the system is a smart mechanism for confirming travel documents and detecting fraudulent documents.

He also pointed out that the new system will improve the country’s security and digital infrastructure, and that will strengthen the local and international reputation of the UAE, especially Dubai, noting that the GDRFA’s "Document Inspection Centre" is internationally accredited.

The GDRFA is continuing its efforts to adopt the best innovative solutions to improve its work and reinforce the country’s position, he further added.

On the sidelines of the launch, Maj. Gen. Bin Suroor was briefed about the system’s details and working mechanisms, as well as on the progress of the centre’s work at Dubai Airport and several other projects.