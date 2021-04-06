GEFCO UAE and DP World, UAE Region partner for car solutions at Jebel Ali Port

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2021) GEFCO, a global provider of industrial supply chain services and the European leader in automotive logistics, has formed a partnership through its subsidiary in the UAE with DP World, UAE Region for new car solutions.

Through this partnership, GEFCO UAE now offers automotive customers a flexible, integrated solution for vehicle storage and handling in covered parking at DP World, UAE Region’s flagship, Jebel Ali Port.

GEFCO UAE has been operating vehicle handling and stock maintenance services in covered parking at DP World, UAE Region’s flagship Jebel Ali Port, which provides protection against hailstorms, sun exposure and dust.

GEFCO’s flexible, tailor-made solutions enable automotive manufacturers to reduce transport costs, while benefitting from storage, stock maintenance and other value-added services in line with international standards. Customers can also monitor their vehicle stocks and status through a dedicated GEFCO portal.

This partnership with DP World, UAE Region strengthens GEFCO’s position in the UAE market where it has been operating for more than eight years. GEFCO UAE offers a complete range of logistics solutions, including sea freight from factories to Jebel Ali Port, transportation, storage, stock maintenance, inventory management, and outbound transportation via Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) to GCC countries as well as Jordan, Iraq, Turkey and Africa.

Commenting on the new partnership, Thierry Bocquillet, Operations Director for GEFCO middle East FZE, said, "As a major international logistics player, we offer the most intelligent flexible and competitive logistics solutions to support our customers’ development. We are proud to have a reliable partner like DP World, who shares our goal of contributing to the growth of the GCC automotive industry."

Shahab Al Jassmi, Commercial Director of Ports and Terminals - DP World, UAE Region, said, "We are proud of our association with GEFCO and hope they can leverage our competencies to reinforce the regional auto industry. DP World, UAE Region’s trade and logistics hub comprising the Jebel Ali Port and Jafza create the leading gateway for automotive trade in the GCC and around the world."

Jebel Ali Port is a prominent RoRo hub in the Middle East region and has an annual handling capacity of nearly 1 million units and a storage capacity of around 33,000 units. The car storage yards offer both short and long-term storage solutions to regional and international customers who can use the Tax and Vat free quayside facility for the transit of vehicles.