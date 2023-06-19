General Authority of Civil Aviation, ICAO sign collaboration agreement

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2023) MONTREAL, 18th June, 2023 (WAM) – The UAE General Authority of Civil Aviation (GCAA) and the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) signed a joint cooperation agreement at ICAO's HQ in Montreal, Canada.

The agreement was signed by Mohammed Abdullah Al-Salami, Chairman, Department of Civil Aviation, in Fujairah, ICAO Deputy board Chairman, and Juan Carlos Salazar, ICAO Secretary General.

This came during Al Salami's visit to ICAO's HQ to discuss measures to improve cooperation on facilitating personnel secondment to ICAO.

The two sides discussed joint initiatives, the most notable of which is Fujairah Air Navigation's accession to ICAO's TRAINAIR PLUS Programme, which promotes training collaboration aiming to support a safe, secure, and sustainable development of the global air transport.

During the meeting, the Fujairah Rescue & Fire-Fighting Services Center's accreditation in accordance with ICAO requirements was also discussed.

Al-Salami also met with Salvatore Sciacchitano, President of the ICAO, to discuss ways and mechanisms for greater joint cooperation between the two sides.

Al Salami also met with representatives of ICAO's member states to discuss ways to improve collaboration. Additionally, he met with officials of the Arab Group, and hailed their efforts.

Al Salami also met with UAE students enrolling on scholarships in Canada.