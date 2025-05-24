UNICEF: Medical Teams In Gaza Operating Under Extreme Pressure
Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2025 | 06:30 PM
GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2025) Medical teams in the Gaza Strip are operating under extreme pressure due to severe shortages of medicines and medical supplies, compounded by frequent power outages and a lack of fuel essential for running hospital equipment, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) warned on Saturday.
In a statement published on the agency’s official website, UNICEF spokesperson Kazem Abu Khalaf said the situation in Gaza is deteriorating rapidly and could spiral into a long-term humanitarian catastrophe if not addressed urgently. “We are not asking for the impossible. We are asking for the implementation of international law, which guarantees civilians the right to health care, life, and freedom of movement,” he stated.
Abu Khalaf emphasised that children, women, and elderly individuals in critical condition are dying each day due to the inability to access adequate medical treatment.
He stressed that humanitarian aid alone is not sufficient to address the crisis, urging for a comprehensive plan to rebuild the local economy, stabilise border crossings, and ensure the steady entry of goods, fuel, and medical supplies.
The health system in Gaza, he noted, is nearing total collapse due to continuous Israeli airstrikes and a prolonged blockade. Of the 36 hospitals that were operational before the start of the war, only 18 remain partially functional, most running at less than 50% capacity.
Moreover, he noted that more than 10,500 injured Palestinians urgently need to leave Gaza for treatment abroad. However, the current rate of medical evacuations stands at just two people per day.
Recent Stories
UNICEF: Medical teams in Gaza operating under extreme pressure
FNC discusses strengthening relations with Parliament of Montenegro
Salah wins Premier League player of season award
FNC explores stronger ties with Central American Parliament
UAE, Australia hold 10th session of joint Consular Committee
Bodour Al Qasimi explores cultural cooperation between Sharjah, Paris
Ajman Chamber signs MoU with CCPIT – Chongqing Committee to develop economic, ..
UAE Team Emirates – XRG’s Del Toro secures third place in Giro d’Italia st ..
Ministry of Finance announces cabinet decision on tax treatment of unincorporate ..
Weather update: Heavy rain with strong winds brings relief from heatwave in Rawa ..
Anushka Sharma turns emotional as ball hits Virat Kohli’s helmet
Ajman DED signs 2 MoUs in China to boost economic cooperation
More Stories From Middle East
-
UNICEF: Medical teams in Gaza operating under extreme pressure1 minute ago
-
FNC discusses strengthening relations with Parliament of Montenegro16 minutes ago
-
Salah wins Premier League player of season award16 minutes ago
-
FNC explores stronger ties with Central American Parliament31 minutes ago
-
UAE, Australia hold 10th session of joint Consular Committee1 hour ago
-
Bodour Al Qasimi explores cultural cooperation between Sharjah, Paris1 hour ago
-
Ajman Chamber signs MoU with CCPIT – Chongqing Committee to develop economic, investment relations2 hours ago
-
UAE Team Emirates – XRG’s Del Toro secures third place in Giro d’Italia stage2 hours ago
-
Ministry of Finance announces cabinet decision on tax treatment of unincorporated partnerships3 hours ago
-
Ajman DED signs 2 MoUs in China to boost economic cooperation3 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Department of Energy participates in World Utilities Congress 20254 hours ago
-
Al Ain Pharmacy Group participates in 'Life Endowment' campaign4 hours ago