UNICEF: Medical teams in Gaza operating under extreme pressure

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2025) Medical teams in the Gaza Strip are operating under extreme pressure due to severe shortages of medicines and medical supplies, compounded by frequent power outages and a lack of fuel essential for running hospital equipment, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) warned on Saturday.

In a statement published on the agency’s official website, UNICEF spokesperson Kazem Abu Khalaf said the situation in Gaza is deteriorating rapidly and could spiral into a long-term humanitarian catastrophe if not addressed urgently. “We are not asking for the impossible. We are asking for the implementation of international law, which guarantees civilians the right to health care, life, and freedom of movement,” he stated.

Abu Khalaf emphasised that children, women, and elderly individuals in critical condition are dying each day due to the inability to access adequate medical treatment.

He stressed that humanitarian aid alone is not sufficient to address the crisis, urging for a comprehensive plan to rebuild the local economy, stabilise border crossings, and ensure the steady entry of goods, fuel, and medical supplies.

The health system in Gaza, he noted, is nearing total collapse due to continuous Israeli airstrikes and a prolonged blockade. Of the 36 hospitals that were operational before the start of the war, only 18 remain partially functional, most running at less than 50% capacity.

Moreover, he noted that more than 10,500 injured Palestinians urgently need to leave Gaza for treatment abroad. However, the current rate of medical evacuations stands at just two people per day.